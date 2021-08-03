Look Who Was At Story Land This Past Weekend…Jimmy Fallon

Growing up as a kid in the White Mountains of New Hampshire it was always a treat to make the rounds during the summer months to the different theme parks.

One of the family favorites that everyone could agree on was.... Story Land, Where Fantasy Lives!

That still is their motto even today, if it ain't broke, why fix it, right. With all inclusive rides, attractions, and shows it was always a great value for the price of admission. Did you know that they even have FREE pet kennels!

If you have little ones that enjoy characters, Story Land is filled with them. Timeless like Humpty Dumpty, The Tree Little Pigs, Peter Rabbit, even the Old Woman In The Shoe!

For those that visited Story Land this past weekend, someone else was there that is kind of famous in their own rite....Jimmy Fallon

According to the Story Land Facebook page Fallon brought the whole family for a fun filled day in the park.

If you haven't been in awhile, maybe this is the year you get reacquainted with Story Land, 850 Rt 16, Glenn New Hampshire.

