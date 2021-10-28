KISS figurehead Gene Simmons undoubtedly has real estate on his mind this year. The musician just purchased a somewhat austere-looking mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., for $10.5 million — one month after he sold his previous Beverly Hills pad for $16 million.

Not that KISS fans clued into Simmons' businesslike M.O. would be surprised by his shrewd moves. Earlier this week, Simmons remarked that he makes money at an Olympic level now. He also recently listed his $14.95 million home in the Las Vegas Valley.

Look at photos of the new crib down below.

TMZ reported that Simmons got something of a deal on the new place, since it initially was priced at $11.5 million. The ultra-modern, 4-bedroom and 5-bath property has close to 8,000 square feet of living space. The deal closed on Thursday, so "Gene's personal belongings probably haven't even made it through the front door yet," the tabloid notes.

Either way, that's still some shuffling around for the KISS rocker and his family. He bought the Vegas pad earlier this year and vowed to leave California, only to sell it months later. He explained to The Wall Street Journal that his family didn't want to stay in Vegas.

"They're not fans of 115-degree weather," Simmons said. "How many houses do you need anyway?"

KISS recently finished the 2021 U.S. leg of their ongoing End of the Road World Tour, but concerts were affected when Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 in August. Bandmate Paul Stanley also tested positive. The band will mount a Las Vegas residency later this year.

See the new house images after the description:

An icon of design, quality and structure. Swiss architect Design21 has created modern perfection with integrity in this home of glass, steel, oak wood and concrete overlooking the mountains and valley crevice to the depths of the Pacific Ocean. Set back above the hillside, the home occupies 7,000 square feet & 1800 SF of sleek deck space. Dark exterior and gold geometric paneling artfully prism rays of sun and contrast the meticulous succulent landscaping. Peer past the entryway water feature and mirrored hallways to the 12 ceiling height and open floor plan. The sophisticated design allows for scenic views from the expansive kitchen, dining, living room, 4 bedrooms & 5 baths, upstairs library/gallery space and a sliver of glass in the home theater. LEED certification inspired, the home is half solar powered using roof panels to heat the pool and radiant heated floors, insulated with green roof, uses eco-friendly materials, infused in feng shui elements, and [it] offers one-way triple-paned ceiling height windows throughout, treated for fire resistance and waterproof. Swiss technology and steel fixtures secure this home amongst the outdoor veranda, lushly landscaped yard space and the 40-foot black-lined infinity pool/jacuzzi placed to create a glasslike reflection of the cleanly, finished-to-Swiss-standards, prominent yet concealed, masterpiece in the canyons of Beverly Hills.

Gene Simmons' New House in Beverly Hills

Gene Simmons' $10.5 Million Beverly Hills Mansion The KISS rocker reportedly got a deal for this domicile at $10.5 million. Regardless, he no doubt had the funds — in the weeks leading up to the October purchase of this spacious place in Beverly Hills, Calif., Simmons sold his previous home in the same area for $16 million.