Long Time WABI Bangor Meteorologist Retiring

According to a post on the TV station's Facebook page, WABI's Chris Ewing is calling it quits after thirty years at the station.

His last day on the air will be Friday, April 16th.

Following his retirement, he and his wife Debbie will make the move to North Carolina.

Take a look back at Chris Ewing, and WABI, through the years.

And, even though this was from before Ewing arrived at the station, it is still kind of cool. A complete newscast from January of 1982.

