LL Bean Now Offering Curbside Pickup In Freeport

Under the current re-opening plan, LL Bean will not be able to open to the public until June 1st. Of course, you can still order LL Bean products online, but then you have to wait for them to be shipped to you.

What if you need one of the thousands of high-quality products sold by LL Bean right now? Boots (it is mud season, after all), a tent (so you can have that family camping trip in your back yard), or a new fishing rod / reel?

There's now another LL Bean purchase option!

LL Bean is now offering curbside pickup at their flagship store in Freeport.

Here's how it works:

Step 1: Reserve Your Items - You can do this on their website or by calling 877.755.23.26

Step 2: Look For Your Confirmation Email - LL Bean will send you an order confirmation email when your stuff is ready for pickup.

Step 3: Pay - You can pay over the phone once you get to the store, but you'll save time if you pay in advance.

Step 4: Drive To The Store - Once you are there, follow the instructions on the signs. You'll need a valid ID (so they know who you are) and a phone so you can let them know you have arrived at the store.

Step 5: Wait For Your Purchase To Be Loaded - There's no need to get out of your car. The staff will load your purchase for you.

If, for any reason, you change your mind about what you ordered, all you have to do is call them to cancel your order.

They'll hold items that have not yet been paid for for 48 hours.

Get more details HERE

Be safe! Have fun! Support local business!