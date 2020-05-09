Rock Legend Little Richard Dead at 87

Little Richard, one of rock's earliest pioneers, has died at the age of 87.

The news of the legend's passing was confirmed to Rolling Stone by Little Richard's son, Danny Penniman, though no cause of death was given.

Born on Dec. 5, 1932, in Macon, Georgia, Richard Wayne Penniman found massive success as a rock 'n' roll singer in the '50s under the stage name Little Richard. His frantic, raw vocal delivery helped lay the foundation for the next generation of rockers such as The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones.

His overt sense of flamboyant dress and dynamic stage presence also helped pave the way for the early glam/glitter rock scenes as Little Richard's rambunctious music caught the eyes and ears of both English and U.S. groups who would develop it further. Among those he had the biggest impact on was David Bowie.

As a recording artist, Little Richard was most active between 1957 and 1979, best known for authoring the hits "Tutti Frutti," "Good Golly, Miss Molly," "Long Tall Sally" and "Lucille" among countless others.

Following hip surgery in 2009, Little Richard was often seen in a wheelchair during public appearances and suffered a heart attack in 2013. His last musical performance came in 2014 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Our condolences to the Penniman family and all of those who were close with Little Richard.

Rockers React to Death of Little Richard

Bob Dylan

Mick Jagger (Rolling Stones)

Keith Richards (Rolling Stones)

Ron Wood (Rolling Stones)

Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr (Beatles)

Foo Fighters

Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine)

Charlie Benante (Anthrax)

Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society)

Ice-T (Body Count)

Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin)

David Coverdale (Whitesnake)

Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Corey Glover (Living Colour)

Vernon Reid (Living Colour)

Kelly Osbourne

Michael Sweet (Stryper)

Riki Rachtman

Stevie Van Zandt (Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band)

Roy Orbison Jr.

Paul Stanley (KISS)

Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue)

Joan Jett

Ratt

Weird Al Yankovic

Tom Keifer

Billy Idol

Chuck D. (Public Enemy / Prophets of Rage)

Yoko Ono

Iggy Pop

Krist Novoselic (Nirvana)

Kenny Aronoff

Jon Bon Jovi

Richie Sambora

Eddie Trunk

Steven Van Zandt (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band)

The Dollyrots

Bob Seger

George Thorogood

Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats)