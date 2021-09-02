Lindsey Buckingham Commences Solo Tour: Set List and Video

Lindsey Buckingham kicked off his fall tour last night at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee with a 20-song set comprising solo cuts, Fleetwood Mac hits and several songs off his new self-titled album, which comes out later this month.

You can see the full set list and videos from the show below.

The 30-date trek marks Buckingham's first proper tour since he had heart surgery in 2019. His last tour concluded on Dec. 9, 2018, in Bethlehem, Penn.

Watch Lindsey Buckingham Perform 'Go Your Own Way' on Sept. 1, 2021

Buckingham commenced last night's set with "Not Too Late," the first track off his 2006 solo album Under the Skin. He revisited nearly all of his solo LPs and dusted off some Fleetwood Mac album cuts, including Rumours' "Never Going Back Again" and Fleetwood Mac's "I'm So Afraid." He also played several hits from his former band, including "Go Your Own Way," "Tusk" and "Big Love."

The singer and guitarist debuted five of the 10 songs on his upcoming solo album: "Scream," "I Don't Mind," "On the Wrong Side," "Swan Song" and set closer "Time." Before playing "Scream," he expressed his gratitude to be back onstage.

Watch Lindsey Buckingham Perform 'Second Hand News' on Sept. 1, 2021

"This is an album which we've been trying to get out for a while, but we kept having things get in the way, so we kept having to kick it down the road," he told the audience. "But we are finally here, and you are finally here. and we couldn't be happier. So, though you probably haven't heard these songs too much yet — maybe you've heard a couple of them — but we're gonna do some songs from the new album for you."

Buckingham's solo runs through Dec. 20 in Boulder. You can see the full list of dates here. He will release his new eponymous solo album on Sept. 17.

Watch Lindsey Buckingham Perform 'Time' on Sept. 1, 2021

Lindsey Buckingham, Milwaukee, Sept. 1, 2021

1. "Not Too Late"

2. "In Our Own Time"

3. "Soul Drifter"

4. "Stars Are Crazy"

5. "I Must Go"

6. "Doing What I Can"

7. "Shut Us Down"

8. "Trouble"

9. "Never Going Back Again" (Fleetwood Mac song)

10. "Big Love" (Fleetwood Mac song)

11. "Scream"

12. "I Don't Mind"

13. "On the Wrong Side"

14. "Swan Song"

15. "Second Hand News" (Fleetwood Mac song)

16. "Tusk" (Fleetwood Mac song)

17. "I'm So Afraid" (Fleetwood Mac song)

18. "Go Your Own Way" (Fleetwood Mac song)

Encore:

19. "Love Is Here to Stay" (Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie song)

20. "Time"