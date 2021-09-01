Listen to Lindsey Buckingham’s New Song ‘Scream’

Lindsey Buckingham has released a new song, "Scream," ahead of his upcoming self-titled solo album, due for release on Sept. 17.

You can listen to "Scream" below.

"It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point," Buckingham said of the song in a press release. "It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life."

The track arrives as the third single from Buckingham's newest record. The former Fleetwood Mac singer, songwriter and guitarist previously released "I Don't Mind" and "On the Wrong Side."

“I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop,” Buckingham noted in a press release. “As you age, hopefully you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there.”

According to Buckingham, the LP "is one I’ve been intending to get out for a couple of years now, but on more than one occasion, unforeseen circumstances necessitated a postponement of plans. Now that we’re back in gear, I’m thrilled to finally be sharing new music with my listeners!"

Buckingham also explained the delay to Uncut. “Once I’d been ousted from the band [Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018] – which in itself was just so absurd after all the troubles we’d been through and managed to overcome for 40-plus years – I was poised to put the album out," he said. "Then I ended up having a bypass operation, so we had to kick it down the road a little further. And then the pandemic hit. So it’s been a sort of running gag, to have so many false starts.”

Buckingham is scheduled to launch a solo tour tonight in Milwaukee and then continue through North America before concluding on Dec. 20 in Boulder.