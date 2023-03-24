Isle Au Haut Captain and author Linda Greenlaw will be appearing on the TV Show "Deadliest Catch" this upcoming season. The show follows the exploits of crab fishermen in Alaska.

The show premieres with a 2-hour episode on Tuesday, April 18.

According to the Discovery Channel:

"East Coast legend Linda Greenlaw, the only female swordfishing captain and survivor of The Perfect Storm, sets her sights on America's Last Frontier and brings more than 40 years of experience to Captain "Wild" Bill Wichrowski's F/V Summer Bay."

Greenlaw is an accomplished author, having written books such as The Hungry Ocean, All Fishermen are Liars, The Lobster Chronicles, and Recipes from a Small Island, as well as the Jane Bunker mysteries, including Slipknot and Fisherman’s Bend.

You can check out a preview of the new season here.

Greenlaw offers charters and public tours from Northeast Harbor in the summer and fall.

Get our free mobile app