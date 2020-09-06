Lewiston Man Arrested in Brunswick After Shots Fired

According to News Center Maine, a Lewiston man is in custody following a Sunday morning road rage incident on River Road in Brunswick that led to shots being fired.

24-year-old Christian LeBlond of Lewiston is in custody following an incident that resulted in multiple cars being pulled over in Brunswick after a 911 call of shots being fired during an apparent road rage incident.

Witnesses originally told police that they believed another person in LeBlond's car was doing the shooting during the altercation, though after police pulled over both cars involved, they said it because clear LeBlond had shot out of his own open driver's side window striking the side-view mirror.

During the investigation a firearm was found inside LeBlond's vehicle and he was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Reckless Conduct with a firearm. There were no injuries during the altercation and authorities indicate they believe that only one shot was fired. Officials say there is no 'active threat' to the community.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!