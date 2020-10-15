Disney+ has announced that three major franchise stars will be joining the cast of The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (“Lando Calrissian”), Anthony Daniels (“C-3PO”) have signed on to participate in the animated program. In addition, Star Wars: The Clone Wars voice talent Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) will be involved as well.

Back in August, Disney+ first shared their intrepid plan to revive The Star Wars Holiday Special, which aired on CBS in 1978. The special is unanimously rejected by Star Wars fans, even Mark Hamill himself. And yet, Disney is giving the concept another try. Except this time, it will be LEGO-fied. It’s not a terrible idea, since the Lego Star Wars video games embrace the franchise’s silly side. The Wookies’ Life Day celebration is likely to be a lot more palatable with cute Lego minifigures dancing around.

Here’s the latest synopsis from Disney+:

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

The premise sounds a bit Christmas Carol-esque, but at least it means we’ll get all sorts of wacky cameos from Star Wars past. Literally anything is better than the original Star Wars Holiday Special.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special lands on Disney+ just in time for Life Day, on November 17.