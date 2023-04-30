Here’s Why Your Lawn Looks Likes This After the Snow Melts in Maine

As everyone across the state of Maine finally settles in to enjoy some real sun and heat, another side effect of the winter is showing itself to a lot of home and landowners. Perhaps you haven't even ventured into your backyard to notice, but if you stumble across a series of odd lines, here's what's causing that issue.

Reddit via snooper27 Reddit via snooper27 loading...

Shared on Reddit by snooper27, you've officially got yourself a rodent problem if you're seeing lines like this anywhere in your yard. Don't hit the panic button quite yet, a rodent problem can mean a lot of different things in a lot of different sizes. But those quirky lines that seem to create a maze in your lawn are from the rodent or rodents that were moving around under the snow all winter long.

Voles are typically the root cause of these lines on lawns in Maine. Similar to ants underground, these small rodents create a tunnel system underneath the snow to move around and search for food while snow still sits on the lawn. Mice and moles can also create lawn issues like this but generally, their tunnel system is not as intricate. After the spring thawing begins, many lawns will feature these intricate patterns that resemble shattered glass.

black mole in open air, molehill. Tramper2 loading...

Unfortunately, there's no easy fix to your lawn. According to OwenHouse.com, you'll need to use the same five-step process to fix vole, mole and mice damage that you would to fix any other spot on your lawn that has stopped growing. You'll also need to rid yourself of the rodent problem, which could be uncomfortable for some people.

