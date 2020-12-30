When artists head to the studio, they typically intend on making an album that's better than its predecessor. Metallica are almost four decades into their career, and drummer Lars Ulrich has teased their upcoming record as the best one they've ever made.

Several of the members of Metallica have discussed the progress the band has made throughout the pandemic on the follow-up to 2016's Hardwired... to Self-Destruct. It took them a little bit to get into the swing of creating music together through Zoom, but by the end of the summer, Ulrich assured that they had a lot of new material to share.

In a new issue of Classic Rock, the drummer shared a bit more about the state of the upcoming album and referred to it as the best one they've done. "It’s the heaviest thing, the coolest," he enthused. "But all kidding aside, if it wasn’t because we thought that the best record was still ahead of us, then why keep doing it?"

"In Metallica we love the creative process, and it’s hard for me to imagine that we’ll ever stop making records," he added.

Hopefully we see Metallica return to the stage in 2021, and maybe we'll even get the new album too.