Lars Ulrich’s 92-Year-Old Father Just Put Out a New Record

Does music run in the family? Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is celebrating a new album featuring his 92-year-old father, Torben Ulrich, that was just issued on Friday (Feb. 5).

In an Instagram post that features a photo with his dad, a photo of the album artwork and video of a recording session, Lars writes, "This is my dad… he’s the one on the left. 92-years-old and just getting started…"

He continued, "Today, as one does at his age, he’s putting out another record… This one being a collaboration with his dear friend @legoldston. If anybody’s interested in checking it out, it’s available on the @obscure_terrible Bandcamp page. Definitely something to aspire to." Ulrich lovingly hashtagged the post: #wanna and #HeavyMetalGandalf.

The new album is titled Oakland moments: cello, voice, reuniting (rejoicing) and its the first commercially available recording between Torben Ulrich and Lori Goldston. The two musicians however have been close friends since 2005 when they started playing together in the group Instead Of with Jaison Scott and Angelina Baldoz. Just as Metallica showed their fondness on orchestral music with their S&M records, so does Torben Ulrich in his pairing with the classically trained Goldston.

The seven-track release finds Torben relaying his texts and poems that were reportedly inspired by "his rice-paper paintings, exploring elements of athleticism, philosophy and mysticism." The elder Ulrich has led an artistic life as a poet, musician, radio and newspaper journalist, painter, filmmaker, performer and athlete.

Meanwhile, his counterpart on the record, Lori Goldston, is a cellist, composer, improvisor, producer, writer and teacher from Seattle who previously collaborated with Nirvana. She has worked with writers, filmmakers, choreographers, playwrights, bands, composers and visual artists throughout her wide-ranging career.

As stated, the Oakland moments album is available via their collective Bandcamp page but it should be noted that limited edition clear cassettes have already been snapped up. Digital recordings of the album are available however. Check it out here.

