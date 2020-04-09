Larry Lord is Returning Home

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Maintenance supervisor, Larry Lord, credited with saving lives by evacuating a building before a deadly gas explosion is returning home to Maine after more than six months in hospitals in Boston.

He is expected to return home Friday after being discharged from the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, outside Boston.

Lord helped almost a dozen people get out of the building on Sept. 16, 2019, in Farmington, when he smelled propane gas.

The building exploded minutes later after he re-entered with firefighters to investigate the source of the propane leak. The explosion killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured six other firefighters.