Largest Super Moon of The Year Tonight – It’ll Be Hard To Miss

Spoiler alert. If tonight and tomorrow morning’s full moon is anything like last night and this morning, we are in for a treat.

Larger and brighter than other moons, it’s a super moon.

The buck moon or thunder moon, don’t miss it. Actually, it'll be hard to miss.

You’ll be able to reach out and touch it. Or so it seems.

And if you miss it tonight or very early tomorrow morning, this moon is so super, it’ll stay around for another night.

The reason you feel like you can reach out and touch this full moon, and not others is because this month the moon is in its closest orbit to earth.

And buck moon because July is the month that bucks, male deer, fully grow out their antlers in July. Also known as thunder moon, due to summer storms in July, or Hay moon because of July being hay harvest. “Hey, you got your hay in yet?”

And stay tuned, there will be 5 more full moons this year.

August 11 – Sturgeon moon

September 10 – Harvest moon

October 9 – Hunter’s moon

November 8 – Beaver moon

December 7 – Cold moon

Bonus

When you’re out looking at the super moon tonight, you might see the International Space Station. What a plus that would be. It will pass over America between 9:53 pm tonight and be visible for just a few minutes.

This Friday as the full moon goes bye-bye for another month, you’ll be able to see Saturn. Get out the binoculars.

