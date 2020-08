The osprey nest on the Mud Creek Road in Lamoine was destroyed on Tuesday, August 18 after the lines short circuited in the rain.

Photo Town of Lamoine via Facebook

According to the Town of Lamoine Facebook Page, the young ospreys that hatched this summer had already fledged, but the nest was still active with the parent birds.

Thanks to Sophia Brugman for the photos from earlier in June

Photo Sophia Brugman