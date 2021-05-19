Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie, John 5 Form New L.A. Rats Supergroup

Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie, John 5 and drummer Tommy Clufetos have teamed up to form a new group named L.A. Rats, and are expected to release a new single this Friday, May 21.

According to Music Row, the quartet have recorded a cover of Geoff Mack's 1959 hit "I've Been Everywhere" for the soundtrack to the upcoming Liam Neeson-starring Netflix movie The Ice Road. Zombie later confirmed these details via social media.

Earlier today Sixx, Zombie, 5 and Clufetos all posted the same logo featuring the L.A. Rats name on their social media accounts, captioned only with the date "5.21." The day before, Sixx tweeted that he was in L.A. to "record a few new tracks, drop something new this week and finish my book." He didn't specify who, if anybody, he was working with while recording.

Clufetos and 5 were both members of Zombie's band on 2006's Educated Horses and 2010's Hellbilly Deluxe II albums. Cluefetos also played drums on four John 5 solo albums during this time, from 2007's The Devil Knows My Name through 2010's The Art of Malice.

In 2019, John 5 co-wrote the three new original Motley Crue songs featured on the soundtrack to their biopic The Dirt. In a 2019 interview with Outburn, 5 described Sixx as his best friend. "We love each other. He has inspired me and taught me so much about life in general... He's always telling me to listen to this audio book or see this movie... he's one of the most inspiring people."

