Korn, ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ – Terrible Classic Rock Covers

Korn have seen better days. The exit of drummer David Silveria in 2006 (one of the hardest, finest skins-beaters of the nu-metal era) and a few ill-timed lineup changes have resulted in some below-average music compared to their first few albums. Coupled with a general apathy for anything that has to do with the genre, it's led to a steep decline in interest in the group by the general public. Don’t get us wrong, loyal Korn fans still exist; you just don't see too many mainstream ones these days.

When the band released its ‘Greatest Hits Volume 1’ compilation in 2004, it recorded a a cover of Pink Floyd's ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ (all three parts!) to bait fans. And without a doubt, it’s one of the worst covers of a classic-rock song of all time. There are so many problems with it, we can’t even count them on our 20 fingers and toes.

Pink Floyd’s original, which appeared on 1979’s groundbreaking ‘The Wall,’ is all about nuance and highly controlled transitions: David Gilmour’s intricate guitar riff and just-perfect solo, Roger Waters’ commanding vocals and all of those great captured sound effects and shifts in time signature (not to mention the chorus of spooky British kids). Korn’s version subtracts the art from Gilmour’s guitar lines and replaces them with an artificial bunch of sludgy distortion-pedal drenched guitars and an absolutely pitiful attempt at the iconic solo.

We liked Korn a lot better when lead singer Jonathan Davis actually had something to whine and growl about (like, say, his whacked-out inner demons); ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ was just a cheap excuse to cover an "angry" song in the plainest manner possible. Hey, Korn, leave that song alone!

