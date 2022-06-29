Kiss World Museum Opens in Las Vegas: Photos

The Kiss World museum recently opened in Las Vegas, giving fans a glimpse of 50 years' worth of the face-painted rockers' memorabilia.

You can see photos from the opening — including myriad instruments, vinyl records, video games, clothing, comic books, trading cards and much more — in the gallery below.

The Kiss World museum is located next to the Kiss by Monster Mini Golf indoor course in Masquerade Village at the Rio Hotel and Casino. The exhibition totals 15,000 square feet, and the museum will continually rotate its on-display memorabilia. "You can play golf, you can have your photo taken, you can take videos of yourself onstage with Kiss and then go visit my private collection," co-bandleader Gene Simmons said in December.

The singer and bassist revealed that he brought "three tractor-trailers full of stuff" from his collection to the museum. Simmons previously took viewers on a televised tour of his Kiss Room, which featured a slew of platinum records, leather pants, Zippo lighters and the iconic ax bass that he's "had to use against many a deranged fan."

Kiss is currently in the midst of the End of the Road farewell tour, which is expected to run through 2023. "I'll be crying like a 12-year-old kid whose foot you're stepping on," Simmons said of the band's final show. "On the other hand, it's going to be happy because it's the next chapter."

The rocker said Kiss is bowing out now "because of pride and self-respect and a love and admiration for the fans," adding, "We've also seen boxers who've stayed in the ring too long and bands who continue touring too long. And they forget lyrics and you can see the deep wrinkles in their faces. I mean, it's just the nature of life as we know it on Earth. So we're doing the right thing."