KISS’ Paul Stanley Ranks His Top 11 Lead Singers of All Time

At Loudwire, we are more than familiar with ranked lists of just about any and every topic in rock and metal. Usually, they're of our own making, but KISS legend Paul Stanley got in on the fun on Twitter, where he shared his list of who he thinks are the 11 best lead singers of all time.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the list is almost entirely occupied by '60s and '70s rock icons with David Ruffin of Detroit R&B/soul superstars The Temptations (listed at No. 4) being the furthest removed from the otherwise bedrock of more fully-fledged rock 'n' roll artists. The inclusion is especially noteworthy in regards to Stanley's side project, Soul Station, who released their debut record Now and Then last year.

Coming in at No. 11 is Heart's Ann Wilson, who has been receiving quite a lot of praise from her peers lately. Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson named her as his favorite female singer during a recent question-and-answer session on his spoken word tour and Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly loosely suggested she front a tribute show with the group's surviving members in honor of the late Peter Steele.

One pick many rock fans may have not seen coming is Steve Marriott (Small Faces, Humble Pie) slotted at No. 2 over Queen's Freddie Mercury. Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin wailer Robert Plant claimed the top spot as the all-time best singer on the list drafted by KISS' "Starchild."

See the full list below.

Paul Stanley's Top 11 Lead Singers of All Time

01. Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin)

02. Steve Marriott (Small Faces, Humble Pie)

03. Freddie Mercury (Queen)

04. David Ruffin (The Temptations)

05. Rod Stewart

06. Paul Rodgers (Bad Company, Free)

07. Janis Joplin

08. Steve Perry (Journey)

09. Brad Delp (Boston)

10. Brian Johnson (AC/DC)

10. Lou Gramm (Foreigner)

11. Ann Wilson (Heart)

Next, after serving up some tasty looking pizza this week, maybe Paul Stanley will regale us with his 11 favorite pizza toppings. We have a hunch that pepperoni is somewhere close to the top!