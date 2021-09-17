Kiss ‘Destroyer’ Box to Include Unreleased 1976 Paris Live Album

Kiss will release a four-disc expanded edition of Destroyer on Nov. 19, featuring a previously unreleased live album recorded during a 1976 show in Paris.

The box set will also include a newly remastered version of the original album, plus nine previously unreleased demos from Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, as well as a disc filled with alternate mixes, outtakes and single edits.

You can see an unboxing video for the Destroyer Super Deluxe edition below.

Also featured is a vast collection of photos, stickers, iron-ons, trading cards and flyers, along with a Destroyer tour program and a 66-page hardcover book with interviews with original band members Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley.

A two-disc deluxe edition of the 45th anniversary reissue, featuring selected demos and live Paris tracks, will also be available.

Kiss recruited producer Bob Ezrin for Destroyer, hoping to improve upon the production quality of their first three studio efforts after breaking through to a mainstream audience with 1975's Alive! Ezrin put the band through a musical boot camp, then helped Kiss deliver their most sophisticated and polished effort to date.

The album ended up selling over two million copies, and songs such as "Detroit Rock City," "Shout It Out Loud" and "God of Thunder" remain mainstays of the band's live set.

Kiss, 'Destroyer' Super Deluxe Anniversary Edition Track Listing

DISC ONE:

Destroyer: Original Album Remastered

1. "Detroit Rock City"

2. "King of the Night Time World"

3. "God of Thunder"

4. "Great Expectations"

5. "Flaming Youth"

6. "Sweet Pain"

7. "Shout It Out Loud"

8. "Beth"

9. "Do You Love Me?"

DISC TWO

Destroyer-era: Demos

Paul Stanley Demos

1. "Doncha Hesitate"

2. "God of Thunder and Rock and Roll"

3. "It’s the Fire*

4. "Detroit Rock City"*

5. "Love Is Alright"*

Gene Simmons Demos

6. "Bad, Bad Lovin’"

7. "Man of a Thousand Faces"

8. "I Don’t Want No Romance"*

9. "Burnin’ Up With Fever"*

10. "Rock N’ Rolls Royce"*

11. "Mad Dog"

12. "Night Boy"*

13. "Star"*

14. "Howlin’ For Your Love"*

15. "True Confessions"

DISC THREE

Destroyer: Outtakes, Alternate Versions / Mixes, Single Edits

1. "Beth" (Acoustic Mix)*

2. "Shout It Out Loud" (Single Edit)

3. "Flaming Youth" (Single Edit)

4. "Detroit Rock City" (Single Edit)

5. "Shout It Out Loud" (Mono Single Edit)

6. "Flaming Youth" (Mono Single Edit)

7. "Detroit Rock City" (Mono Single Edit)

8. "Beth" (Mono)

9. "King of the Night Time World" (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10. "Do You Love Me?" (Mono Instrumental)*

11. "God of Thunder" (Early Instrumental Mix)*

12. "Ain’t None of Your Business" (Instrumental)*

13. "Detroit Rock City" (Instrumental)*

14. "King of the Night Time World" (Alternate Mix)*

15. "Great Expectations" (Early Version)*

16. "Flaming Youth" (Early Version)*

17. "Do You Love Me?" (Early Version)*

18. "Shout It Out Loud" (Alternate Mix)*

19. "Ain’t None Of Your Business" (Outtake)*

20. "Beth" (Take 6 – Instrumental)*

21. "Beth" (Instrumental)*

22. "Do You Love Me?" (Alternate Mix)*

DISC FOUR

Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976*

1. "Deuce"

2. "Strutter"

3. "Flaming Youth"

4. "Hotter Than Hell"

5. "Firehouse"

6. "She" / Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

7. "Nothin' To Lose"

8. "Shout It Out Loud" / Gene Simmons Bass Solo

9. "100,000 Years" / Peter Criss Drum Solo

10. "Black Diamond"

11. "Detroit Rock City"

12. "Rock and Roll All Nite"

BLU-RAY AUDIO:

Destroyer: *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit, *Dolby True HD 5.1 96kHz 24-bit,

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 96kHz 24-bit, PCM Stereo 96kHz 24-bit

1. "Detroit Rock City"

2. "King of the Night Time World"

3. "God Of Thunder"

4. "Great Expectations"

5. "Flaming Youth"

6. "Sweet Pain"

7. "Shout It Out Loud"

8. "Beth"

9. "Do You Love Me?"

Bonus Tracks:

10. "Beth" (Acoustic)

11. "Sweet Pain" (Original Guitar Solo)

