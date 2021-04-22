KISS Biopic in the Works, Sought by Netflix

As KISS come to the "end of the road," now's a great time to tell their story. According to Deadline, Netflix is nearing a deal for a new KISS biopic called Shout It Out Loud.

As the project is still early in the process, there are few details. However Netflix is said to be in a bidding war to release the film that will be directed by Joachim Rønning (Kon-Tiki, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales). The script is written by Ole Sanders and KISS founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are said to be offering close cooperation on the film.

Stanley confirmed the news, simply tweeting the Deadline article and posting the comment "True!"

The movie is expected to utilize the band's concert anthems and will tell the story from the early friendship of Stanley and Simmons to enlisting Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, sharing their formative years as well as the struggles to remain relevant and distinctive as a wave of heavy music rose to prominence in the '80s.

No details have been released on casting or the timetable for the turnaround of the movie. KISS are currently in the midst of their "End of the Road" tour which will serve as their live farewell.

In other KISS news, KISS Replicas has announced that there is now an officially licensed Demon Monster KISS costume. Inspired by Gene Simmons, the costume comes with a thick outer hard shell and detailed armor. It was cast from the actual molds used to create Simmons' Demon look.

It has adjustable sleeve armor positioning, adaptable side torso straps, adjustable codpiece, spiked fingerless gloves and the black studded pleather cape with four points of attachment. Allowing for even more pliancy, the torso features three adjustable leather straps meant to adapt to most all body types.

The set is limited to just 250 orders and pre-sale are currently underway. The estimated delivery will be between July and September of this year. Head to KISS Replicas for more details.