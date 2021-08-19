Kiss Resume Farewell Tour After 17-Month Delay: Photos, Set List

Kiss resumed their long-delayed farewell tour last night, playing their first complete show in front of a live audience since March 2020.

You can see video, exclusive photos and the set list from the band's Aug. 18 concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass., below.

"If you told me two months ago we could have 15,000 people in Mansfield, I woulda said no way!" a jubilant Paul Stanley declared early in the show. "But here we are!"

The set included most of the same songs the band was playing before the tour's postponement but in a slightly different order.

Kiss' last full concert before the COVID pandemic lockdown took place March 10, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. They live-streamed a socially distant concert from Dubai on New Year's Eve and performed a five-song set at Battery Park in New York City to promote their recent A&E special Biography: Kisstory in June.

Watch Kiss Perform 'Detroit Rock City' in Mansfield, Mass.



The End of the Road tour was originally set to have concluded on July 17, 2021, with a show in New York City. Earlier this month, bassist Gene Simmons told UCR the tour is now expected to run deep into 2022, with Kiss playing "anywhere between 150 to 200 cities additionally."

Kiss Set List, Mansfield, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021

1. "Detroit Rock City"

2. "Shout It Out Loud"

3. "War Machine"

4. "Heaven's On Fire"

5. "I Love It Loud"

6. "Lick It Up"

7. "Calling Dr. Love"

8. "Say Yeah"

9. "Cold Gin"

10. "Tears Are Falling"

11. "Psycho Circus"

12. "100,000 Years"

13. "God of Thunder"

14. "Deuce"

15. "Love Gun"

16. "I Was Made for Lovin' You"

17. "Black Diamond"

18. "Beth"

19. "Do You Love Me"

20. "Rock and Roll All Nite"