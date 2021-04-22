Kids From Maine Helped Make The #1 Song In the USA

Maine can now boast of being part of a #1 record in the USA! And it's all thanks to some wicked talented Maine kids.

Maine music students perform on a new song by the rock band The Pretty Reckless. This past winter, thanks to The Halo studio, and Jonathan Wyman, Maine Academy of Modern Music students were invited to sing on "And So It Went", the latest single by The Pretty Reckless. It gets even cooler because also featured on the track with the MAMM students is Tom Morello, the guitarist from Rage Against The Machine.

It was announced today that "And So It Went" has hit NUMBER ONE on the Billboard Magazine Rock Chart

The Pretty Reckless is from New York City and has been around since 2009. The band is fronted by singer, writer, model, and rock superstar Taylor Momsen. Here's the crew from MAMM outside The Studio in Portland after their epic recording session for The Pretty Reckless.

MAMM

MAMM students sing on the final choruses of the song and their parts were recorded at The Studio: Portland under the supervision of local engineer and producer Jonathan Wyman. Jonathan produced The Pretty Reckless's album "Death By Rock And Roll."

Listen for the MAMM students at about 3:30 in. Rock and Roll and congrats on the #1!

The Maine Academy of Modern Music is the biggest and best music school in the state. Think of it as Maine's School of Rock. MAMM has done a tremendous job keeping kids engaged in music during the pandemic. The non-profit organization is statewide and many kids get scholarships to be able to learn their musical craft. MAMM ROCKS!

The Pretty Reckless

Who knows, maybe next time we can get Taylor Momsen to sing on a MAMM single!

