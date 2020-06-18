Many highly-populated areas of the U.S. have started reopening over the last few weeks, but there are still many limitations in place to protect the public from Covid-19. Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tenn. has had its beer permit suspended for violating some of these laws.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee lifted restrictions on restaurants in the state in the middle of May, allowing them to operate at full capacity again, but with certain social distancing guidelines still in place. Only seated dining has been allowed indoors, and bars were supposed to remain closed for the time being.

According to the Tennessean, Nashville plan to enter the third phase of reopening as soon as Monday, June 22, which would allow bar-seating at half-capacity. However, Kid Rock's honky-tonk, co-owned by Steve Smith, opened up their bar and were seen serving customers by inspectors. Thus, they had their beer permit suspended for five days by the Metropolitan Beer Permit Board today along with several other establishments.

In addition, a photo taken from inside of the bar [via Rolling Stone] shows that the majority of the people inhabiting the venue weren't wearing masks. See the image below.