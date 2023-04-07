Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is Next Saturday the 15th

This sure seems to have snuck up on us this year. The Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is Saturday April 15th.

There's Still Time To Register for the KSCR.

You can do so online or at the City of Bangor Parks and Recreation office.

If you register by next Thursday the cost is $60 per person. The day before the race, and the day of the race the price jumps to $75 per person. And on that Friday all registration must take place in the office only. Then for the last minute procrastinators, you can only register at Kenduskeag Union Church, using only cash or check. So don’t wait.

The bib and shirt pick up is Monday the 10th through Friday the 14th between 8 am and 4:30 P.M. at Bangor Parks and Recreation Department at 647 Main Street. Or pick up day of race at Kenduskeag Union Church at 826 Kenduskeag, Levant Road but only between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

KSCR begins at 10a.m. in Kenduskeag Village and 16.5 miles later finishes in downtown Bangor.at the Penobscot River.

This will be year 56. Usually there are nearly a thousand participants, and nearly a thousand spectators.

Here is hoping for good weather for the event this year. We know it will be a good time, once again.