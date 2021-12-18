JV Basketball Hodgdon @ Central Aroostook OT; Recap & Pictures

The JV boys' basketball teams for Hodgdon and Central Aroostook played a thrilling game in Mars Hill on Friday night. The JV game was the opener in a three-game set featuring the two school's varsity teams facing off later in the evening.

This game, went to overtime after one team made a double-digit comeback in the second half. Hodgdon took a 27-16 lead into halftime against Central Aroostook, coached by Carl Mullen. The Panthers from Mars Hill, were able to make a late comeback in the fourth quarter to force overtime. CJ Crawford, Caleb Howlett, and Wyatt Allen all hit three-point shots late in the game to spark the Panthers. Hodgdon had two opportunities with under 5 seconds in regulation to win the game but could not get the ball to fall.

Get our free mobile app

OVERTIME!

In overtime, the Hawks and Panthers looked to be heading to a classic multiple overtime game. However, the Panthers did become more physically worn down and the Hawks pulled out a five-point victory, 51-46.

Scoring

Hodgdon had 23 points from Tuttle and Cordelle Smith was the second leading scorer for the Hawks with 12 points, and Potter put in 11 points. Central Aroostook was led by Allen's 15 points with Crawford and Trace Kinney adding 12 points each in the comeback that fell short. Howlett finished with 5 points on the night for Central Aroostook.

Below are a few images from the JV Boys game held on Friday evening. Please continue to submit your photos of any games you are attending this year to jeff.clockedile@townsquaraemedia.com. I would like to feature as man of the local athletes as we can. Enjoy.