Hey Bangor, get ready for a "DINOmite" time!

Before the blockbuster film "Jurassic World Dominion" hits the theatres on June 9th, get your pre-game on, grab the kids, bring the family and experience the next best thing. Who didn't grow up fascinated by dinosaurs as a kid? Well, now you can relive your childhood memories, and bring your little ones to enjoy this unique event.

Jurassic Quest, is the worlds largest, most popular dinosaur event, with a ton of fun for all ages. Check out some cool life size animatronic dinosaurs, including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T Rex and an mind blowing 50 foot long Megalodon.

You can interact with trainers, baby dinosaurs, and you can watch a live Raptor show. Enjoy our dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, Triceratots soft play area, and more.

And don't miss The Quest, which is an interactive adventure with clues, where you can win prizes.

It's all happening for 3 fun-filled days at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor:

Friday, August 12th 9am-8pm

Saturday, August 13th 9am-8pm

Sunday, August 14th 9am-6pm

When you buy tickets, you can choose your day, and time of arrival. They are on sale now on the Cross Insurance Center website

Due to high levels of COVID-19 community transmission here in Penobscot County, all attending the event, must wear a face covering while inside the Cross Insurance Center. If you don't have a mask, they will have them for you upon entry to the venue.