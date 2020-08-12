Judge: Blood Test Not Admissible in Triple-Fatal Crash

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A federal judge says a blood sample taken from the driver in a crash that killed three passengers in Acadia National Park will not be used at his trial.

Praneeth Manubolu, of New Jersey, acknowledged drinking before the crash early on Aug. 31, 2019, on the Park Loop Road. But he argued that a state-mandated blood test was illegal because the crash took place on federal land.

Judge John Woodcock ruled that police had plenty of time to secure a warrant if they'd chosen to do so.

Defense lawyer Walt McKee called the blood draw “flat out unconstitutional.”