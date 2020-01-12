The inductees for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class will be revealed later this week, but we can now confirm that Judas Priest and Soundgarden will receive a vote apiece for induction thanks to fan voting.

The Rock Hall's annual fan voting poll allows for the Top 5 vote getters to be included in a special "fan ballot" that is cast alongside all of the other ballots from Rock Hall voters and tallied to determine the induction class. However, the fan ballot does not necessarily ensure induction as Judas Priest can attest to, having made the Top 5 in their previous nomination year but not receiving induction.

With that in mind, the ever gracious Judas Priest thanked their fans for their involvement in the push for the induction via social media. "A huge metal thank you to our Priest family for voting & defending Judas Priest in the fan vote for RRHoF 2020 - we made and stayed in the top five fan votes through your love and support," state the band, adding, "Whatever the outcome we are blessed having the best metal fans in the world of heavy metal!"

The Top 5 vote getters who are part of the "fan ballot" for 2020 are the Dave Matthews Band (1005657), Pat Benatar (882207), The Doobie Brothers (784729), Soundgarden (722931) and Judas Priest (675434). Thin Lizzy finished eighth in voting, followed by Motorhead in ninth and Nine Inch Nails placed eleventh. See the final results here.

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class will be announced this Wednesday (Jan. 15).