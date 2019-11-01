The autobiography Judas Priest's Rob Halford has talked so much about lately is finally on its way. Confess, which chronicles the life and career of the Metal God, will be released on Sept. 29 of this year through Headline Publishing Group / Hachette Book Group.

The 272-page memoir was written with Ian Gittins, who co-wrote Nikki Sixx's The Heroin Diaries and Carmine Appice's Stick It! among others. A synopsis of the book describes Confess as "a compelling, heartfelt and honest look at the struggles Rob has faced with addiction and his sexuality as well as exploring his music and his many brushes with controversy."

Commenting on the book himself, Halford stated, "Confess is a unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to expose every facet of myself. Digging deep with nothing to hide and nothing to fear was in many ways exciting, fun, disturbing, terrifying and cathartic. I’ve held nothing back. It’s time for me to confess…"

Confess can be pre-ordered now and will be available in the following formats: hardcover, e-book and audiobook download.

Previously, Halford had teased the release, forecasting that his life's story may occupy upward of three books in total. "Just because of the way I am and because I'm the lyricist of the band — a bit like my mate [Iron Maiden's] Bruce [Dickinson] — I think mine will end up like The Lord of the Rings. Between my early childhood, adolescent years and the place where I'm at now, I think we're talking about three heavy metal tomes," he told New Zealand's Stuff last year.

It's been a busy time for the Metal God, who just released Celestial, a Christmas album written and recorded with family members and close friends. Read more about the record and the singer's favorite childhood Christmas memories in our exclusive interview.