Could an Anthrax show highlighting former lead singers John Bush and Neil Turbin ever come to pass? Guitarist Scott Ian recently discussed the prospect. Now Bush, also Armored Saint's longtime vocalist, has addressed the idea that he noted would need to be approved by Joey Belladonna.

After all, Belladonna is the current and most well-known frontman for Anthrax. Still, in a September interview with The Metal Voice, Bush confirmed he'd be open to such a retrospective concert from the legendary thrash act he initially performed with from 1992 to 2005 and again in 2009 and 2010.

"I thought that's a great idea," Bush said, as reported by Blabbermouth. "That would be really cool. … But what I keep saying is that Joey Belladonna is the singer of Anthrax, and Joey should be the singer of Anthrax, as far as I'm concerned. And if this happens, it needs to have his approval."

The Armored Saint member added of the likelihood, "The first time I talked to my booking agent about it was probably several years ago now. We talked about it, and I think he sniffed around. … It's not like something I wanna go out and do six months of touring with. It'd be fun to do some sporadic shows."

The subject came up because Ian was recently asked about the possibility of an Anthrax show featuring guest appearances from the group's past frontman. And while he didn't voice complete opposition to such an opportunity on a May episode of The Jasta Show, he certainly didn't seem eager to do it.

Ian responded, "I'll admit — that thought, in my lifetime, has crossed my mind. … It's possible, but I don't know that's something — me, personally, speaking specifically for me, not anyone else in the band or any other singers that aren't in the band anymore — it's not something I would wanna do."

Belladonna, Bush and Turbin aren't the only vocalists to have spent time in Anthrax. Although he never appeared on any albums, Dan Nelson fronted the group from 2007 to 2009. Before their debut album arrived in 1984, early Anthrax vocalists included John Connelly, Dirk Kennedy and Tommy Wise.

John Bush Talks to The Metal Voice - Sept. 11, 2020