Watch Jon Bon Jovi Guest With Billy Joel

Jon Bon Jovi made an unannounced guest appearance with Billy Joel at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The singer received a warm welcome before delivering “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” and “Big Shot” with the Piano Man.

You can watch both songs below.

Joel’s monthly residency at the historic venue began on Jan. 27, 2014, meaning that it enters its seventh year this week. Despite his continued success, he recently ruled out the idea of making a biopic.

"I was gonna write an autobiography at one time -- and I did," Joel said last May. "There wasn’t enough sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll in it for the publisher, so I gave the advance money back. I said, 'Fuck it, that’s me.' I don’t know if I’m interesting enough to make a movie out of. I lived my life. I don’t want to be redundant."

Bon Jovi expressed a similar sentiment when asked in August if he’d like to have a biopic shot. “I loved Bohemian Rhapsody,” he said. “And I loved Yesterday. I thought that was another different take on the same thing. But now I think that thing is done. It’s the same reason Bon Jovi never did a Broadway jukebox musical. It’s been done. I loved the idea for Bohemian, then Rocketman was different and Yesterday was completely different. … I’d love to see how they'd use our songs, but it’s been done – so, oh well."

However, Joel did recently agree to let his catalog be used to inspire a TV series titled Scenes From an Italian Restaurant, which will feature his characters and stories in a fictional setting.