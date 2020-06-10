Johnny Rotten’s Wife Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s Disease, Sex Pistol Becomes Full-Time Caregiver

Sex Pistols / Public Image Ltd. legend John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) has revealed his wife of over four decades, Nora, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. In order to properly look after his wife, Lydon shared that he’s now Nora’s full-time caregiver.

John Lydon and Nora Forster have been married since 1979, not long after the Sex Pistols famously broke up following a short and explosive career. Though Forster hasn’t been extremely prominent in the public eye, Lydon did write about his life with Nora throughout his 2014 memoir, Anger Is an Energy.

While speaking with The Mirror, Lydon explained, “Nora has Alzheimer’s... I am her full-time carer and I won’t let anyone mess up with her head. For me the real person is still there. That person I love is still there every minute of every day and that is my life. It’s unfortunate that she forgets things, well, don’t we all?”

Lydon elaborated on his 78-year-old wife, “I suppose her condition is one of like a permanent hangover for her. It gets worse and worse, bits of the brain store less and less memory and then suddenly some bits completely vanish. [Alleged experts] have been very impressed that she never ever forgets me, we are constantly there with each other [in her mind] and that bit won’t go.”

According to John, he’s dedicated to keeping Nora at home, refusing to relinquish her to hospice care. “I am under lockdown anyway because I am her full-time carer. I don’t need to go out and socialize with buttholes,” said the singer.

We’d like to encourage fans to send John and Nora messages of support via Lydon’s official Twitter account.