Johnny Cash songs are some of the most iconic in the history of modern music. Beginning with "Cry! Cry! Cry!" in 1955, Cash enjoyed an almost unprecedented run of hits that crossed many genre lines.

The Man in Black began his career at the legendary Sun Records as a rocker, but he would go on to record serious folk songs about social issues, as well as a long line of country hits. Cash also hosted a television show that brought together some of the most diverse musical talent in the world. After a dry period, he returned with a late-in-life career resurgence that reminded everyone all over again why he held such a place of prominence in American culture.

The Boot's list of the Top 10 Johnny Cash songs draws from the different eras of his career.