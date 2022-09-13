John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue

John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town."

Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.

Fans can also splurge on the "super deluxe edition box set," which includes the two-CD collection, a 2022 Atmos mix of the original album on Blu-Ray CD, a 180-gram LP, an original picture sleeve of the "Small Town" 7-inch single, a photo booklet, lithographs, poster and essay.

You can preorder Scarecrow Deluxe now and see the full track listing and listen to "Small Town (Writer's Demo)" below.

Originally released in August 1985, Scarecrow peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was certified five-times platinum by the RIAA. An excoriating song cycle about the death of the American dream and oppressive corporate greed, the LP earned rave reviews and spawned three Top 10 hits for Mellencamp: "Small Town" (No. 6), "Lonely Ol' Night" (No. 6) and "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A." (No. 2).

John Mellencamp, 'Scarecrow Deluxe' Track Listing

CD 1

1. "Rain on the Scarecrow"

2. "Grandma's Theme"

3. "Small Town"

4. "Minutes to Memories"

5. "Lonely Ol' Night"

6. "The Face of the Nation"

7. "Justice and Independence '85"

8. "Between a Laugh and a Tear"

9. "Rumbleseat"

10. "You've Got to Stand for Somethin'"

11. "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60's Rock)"

12. "The Kind of Fella I Am"

13. "Small Town (Acoustic Version)"

CD 2

1. "Under the Boardwalk"

2. "Lonely Ol' Night (Rough Mix)"

3. "Between a Laugh and a Tear (Writer's Demo)"

4. "Carolina Shag"

5. "Cold Sweat"

6. "Rumbleseat (Writer's Demo)"

7. "Smart Guys"

8. "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock) (Rough Mix)"

9. "Minutes to Memories (Rough Mix)"

10. "Shama Lama Ding Dong"

11. "Small Town (Writer's Demo)"