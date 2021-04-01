Watch Long-Lost FIlm of John Lennon in New ‘Look at Me’ Video

John Lennon and Yoko Ono can be seen in long-lost footage from 1968 in a video to accompany a new mix of “Look at Me.”

The song originally appeared on 1970’s John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band. The “Ultimate Mix” version forms part of an upcoming 50th-anniversary box set, which contains a total of eight discs, 159 tracks, a hardback book and memorabilia.

You can watch the new video below.

“In the video ... we get a glimpse into the life of John and Yoko and behind-the-scenes of their filmmaking,” Capitol/UMe said in a statement. “We see John playing acoustic guitar in between takes, his drum skin from the Sgt. Pepper’s album cover (designed by Joe Ephgrave) and his psychedelic upright piano (painted by Marijke Koger and Simon Posthuma from the Dutch design collective the Fool), the film crew setting up shots, Yoko dancing around the swimming pool while John plays his steel string and a peek into their domestic life and the undeniable connection that bound them together.”

An archive quote from Lennon puts the song in context: “A couple of tracks, which one would suppose were written under therapy, like ‘Look at Me’, were written … about a year before therapy. But the theme was the same: ‘Look at me,' ‘Who am I?,’ all that jazz. So that’s why I stuck it on that album. But actually it had come from beforehand.”

Ono wrote in the book preface that "with the Plastic Ono Band albums, John and I liked the idea of this really raw, basic, truthful reality that we were going to be giving to the world. We were influencing other artists, giving them courage, giving dignity to a certain style of vulnerability and strength that was not accepted in society at the time. It was a revolution for a Beatle to say, ‘Listen: I’m human, I’m real.’ It took a lot of courage for him to do it.”

