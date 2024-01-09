John Bapst’s Claire Gaetani Named Big East Girls Player of the Week for Week 4

Congratulations to John Bapst's Claire Gaetani who was named the Big East Girl's Player of the Week for Week 4 by the Big East Coaches.

Gaetani played 3 games, scoring 74 points while ripping down 21 rebounds and dishing 12 assists and having 12 steals.

Named to the Week 4 Honor Roll were

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou 2 games 44 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists and 5 steals.

2 games 44 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists and 5 steals. Amelia Godin - Caribou 2 games 30 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

2 games 30 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Madelynn Morrow - Caribou 2 games, 23 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals

2 games, 23 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 2 games, 42 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals

2 games, 42 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth 2 games, 15 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists

2 games, 15 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists Abby Radel - Ellsworth 2 games , 17 points, 6 rebounds 5 assists

, 17 points, 6 rebounds 5 assists Brooke Gallop - Hermon 2 games 36 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 7 steals

2 games 36 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 7 steals Saige Evans - Old Town - 2 games, 33 points, 25 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals.

Gaetani now joins the following as Big East Girl's Player of the Week

Week 1 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou Week 2 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth Week 3 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou