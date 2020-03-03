Anthrax Singer Forms Journey Cover Band

Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna has formed Journey Beyond, a Nashville-based band that covers Journey's catalog.

"I am happy to announce the debut of Journey Beyond, a tribute to the legendary band Journey," he wrote on Facebook. "It is my pleasure to welcome my new band out of Nashville, and we are very excited to hit the stage together. Our first show is coming up this Friday, March 6, in Hopeville, Va., at the Beacon Theatre. We are excited to be performing a night of Journey’s timeless hits and we look forward to seeing some new fans in the crowd!"

BraveWords reports that the rest of the band consists of Matt Basford (guitar), Doug Carter (keyboards), Paul Arntz (bass) and Justin Ward (drums).

The new project serves as a return to Belladonna's roots. In 2005, he remembered singing Journey at his audition for Anthrax. "I hit the mic and belted out some Journey," he said. "I think it was ‘Lights.’ I didn’t know what the hell I was getting into in the first place. I just wanted to lay some vocals or something. Just to kinda give an idea and that’s what happened. It wasn’t really anything more than that. I just kinda belched it out."

He's returned to Journey on a few occasions in recent years. In 2012, he sat in on "Don't Stop Believin'" at a Steel Panther show, and Anthrax covered "Keep on Runnin'" a year later on their Anthems EP. Belladonna sang "Wheel in the Sky" and "Stone in Love" at a jam night at a Hollywood bowling alley in 2015. He's also been known to perform Journey in a classic-rock cover band called Chief Big Way, in which he drums.