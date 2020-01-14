Joe Satriani to Release ‘Shapeshifting’ Album

Joe Satriani's 18th studio album, Shapeshifting, will arrive in the spring of 2020, the guitarist announced via press release.

While the release date is unknown, Satriani is embarking on a European tour starting on April 15 that concluded in mid-June. Joining him on the road will be drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte.

Tomorrow (Jan. 15), Satriani will be inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at the Marriott Anaheim Garden Grove in Garden Grove, Calif., and hosted by Eddie Trunk. Satriani's old friend and former guitar student Steve Vai, who is also getting enshrined, will do the honors, and they're joining a class that includes former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate, Don Dokken of Dokken, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt and former Rainbow singer Graham Bonnet.

The evening will serve as a benefit for Drums and Disabilities, an organization that, according to its website, offers "drum therapy programs to schools, health facilities, and community centers in over 15 countries, to help special needs population develop physical and cognitive function. In addition, we advocate for those special needs children and adults who experience discrimination and abuse, and help parents develop special education school curriculums for their children."

The next day, Satriani will be interviewed live on Trunk's SiriusXM show beginning at 7PM Pacific. They'll be chatting from the Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, Calif.

Satriani also announced that two of his albums have been added to major streaming platforms. The first is the Deluxe Edition of 1987's Surfing With the Alien, which contains a bonus disc without the guitar solos, that was released last November as a Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive. The second is Additional Creations and Bonus Tracks, a companion piece to 2000's Engines of Creation with different versions of four songs and 12 bonus tracks.