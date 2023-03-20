Grateful Dead Tribute ‘Joe Russo’s Almost Dead’ is Coming to Bangor

Say what you want, the Dead still draws people.

And lots of them. The version closest to the original that's been touring around for several years has been drawing down quite a bit. But, even with the all the versions of the band that have come and gone since Jerry Garcia, one thing is true. People still want to go and see Grateful Dead songs performed live.

Even bands who just have the same concept survive because the Dead paved the way. If the Dead never existed, there'd be no Phish, there'd be no Moe... The Dead had such an influence that folks still support the scene they created, even in their absence. That says a lot about their lasting influence. To that point...

Joe Russo's Almost Dead is coming to the Bangor Waterfront.

Sunday August 6th, Joe Russo's Almost Dead will come to town at the Maine Savings Amphitheater and do what they do best, which is to keep the music of the Grateful Dead, alive. And these guys have serious connections to the original band.

Members past and present have joined JRAD on stage many times. The likes of Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, even mega-star John Mayer from the more recent versions of the Dead has jammed out with JRAD.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 24th at 10:00am. It's just another announcement in what's shaping up to be a pretty hectic concert season here in Bangor. There's even still some room left in the Waterfront's schedule for some more great shows. We'll just have to wait and see...

