Hear Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Phil Collen Guest With the Struts

Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen can be heard guesting on a new song by fellow British rockers the Struts.

The veterans take part in “I Hate How Much I Want You,” which will appear on the Struts’ upcoming album Strange Days. The younger band recorded it over 10 days during lockdown earlier this year. They also recruited Tom Morello and pop singer Robbie Williams for the LP.

You can listen to the new song below, following a 30-second clip from a phone call between Elliott and Struts frontman Luke Spiller. During the conversation, he asks “the king of the Leps” to take on the guest role to help deliver a “big fat chorus,” to which Elliott replies: “I’m in, sunshine, I’m in.”

“When Luke called me up … I said yes before I even knew what he wanted,” Elliott noted in a statement. “I’ve been a massive fan of the band since I first heard them, so it’s not just a pleasure, it’s an honor to be part of this ‘born-in-Covid’ album, and what a song! Makes me feel like a kid again every time I hear it!”

Collen added that he "loved the sound of the Struts since the moment I first heard them, so it gives me great pleasure that Luke and the boys asked myself and Joe to participate in some mutual, mischievous, explosive rowdiness.” Strange Days will be released on Oct. 16.