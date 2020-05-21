Joan Jett ‘Not Comfortable’ in Stadiums During COVID-19 Pandemic

Joan Jett said she doesn't feel that it's right to play stadium shows during the COVID-19 pandemic. She's among the artists scheduled to perform on the summer's biggest tour, which still hasn't been canceled or postponed.

"I would not feel comfortable doing that, I just wouldn't," Jett recently told SiriusXM. "I wouldn't feel comfortable putting the band or my crew in that position. I don't really have that right to mess with their lives like that."

Jett is set to tour alongside Def Leppard, Poison and a newly reunited Motley Crue on a bill that sold out in cities across the country soon after it was announced. The Stadium Tour, which is due to kick off June 18 in Jacksonville, Fla., is one of the few summer concert lineups that has yet to be canceled or postponed.

Earlier this month, Motley Crue issued a statement saying they hoped "to have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how we will proceed." While answering a social media request from a fan who wanted the tour to be canceled so he could get a refund, the group declared, "Bands don't decide this. We await info as well."

"I'm not saying it's an easy decision," Jett said. "I know people are struggling all over the country with what to do and how to do it. Of course, I wanna play. As soon as we can do it, let's figure out a way to do it. I've heard there's some ideas with drive-ins, like a drive-in movie, where you can still see live music and you're in your car. That's a step, and that's a step I'd enjoy taking. But it's still not people together. And that's gonna take a while."

