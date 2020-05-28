Jet Find Forgotten Box of Women’s Underwear from 2004 Tour, Host Giveaway

Aussie rockers Jet shot to fame in the early 2000s with their debut album Get Born and its ever present hit "Are You Gonna Be My Girl?" and the reunited rockers are ready to take you back in time with a recently rediscovered merch item they're planning to give away -- Jet-branded women's underwear.

According to a new Instagram post, the group recently uncovered a box load of dead stock 2004 tour merch and decided to share it with fans, lining up a contest to win a pair (two sets) of Jet-branded women's underwear. Contest rules can be found in the Instagram post below.

The underwear appears to be purple, pink and white in color, with the band's branded logo as well as a designed guitar embroidered onto the panties. Get a closer look below.

The Aussie rockers released three albums between 2003 and 2009, with their Get Born debut achieving the most success, being certified platinum by the RIAA. The album yielded the hit singles "Are You Gonna Be My Girl?," "Cold Hard Bitch" and "Look What You've Done."

They announced their split in 2012, only to reform in 2016 and resume touring the following year. The foursome of siblings Nic and Chris Cester, Cameron Muncey and Mark Wilson remain intact from the first era of the group. While no new albums have surfaced since their reunion, they did team up with The Bloody Beetroots in 2017 for the single "My Name Is Thunder" and revisited their past in 2018 with the Get Born: Live at the Forum live album.