JD Martinez Breaks Out of Slump Red Sox Beat Cleveland 5-3 in 10 Innings [VIDEO]

JD Martinez, mired in a 0-20 broke out of his slump on Saturday, blasting a 3-run homer in the 10th inning as the Red Sox beat the Indians 5-3.

Martinez hit a single in his 1st plate appearance, and ended the day 3-5. His 395 foot homer drove in Jarren Duran and Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber, who was hitless on Friday, went 3-5 and hit his 27th homer, and 2nd with Boston. His homer went 400 feet and gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning.

Xander Bogaerts doubled, and Christian Vazquez had 2 hits, including a double.

Nathan Eovaldi went 5.1 innings, striking out 7. He allowed 6 hits and 2 runs, and didn't walk a batter.

Josh Taylor got the final 2 outs in the 6th inning.

Hirokazu Sawamura pitched the 7th, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Austin Davis got 2 outs in the 8th and Garrett Richards got the final out.

In the 9th inning the Red Sox turned to Garrett Whitlock who struck out 2 and was credited with the win, and is 6-2.

Marin Perez allowed the runner at 2nd to score in the 10th, getting 1 out, before Adam Ottavino came on to close out the game, getting the final out and his 10th save of the year.

For Cleveland Franmil Reyes hit his 24th homer.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Oakland A's beat the Yankees 3-2 on Saturday, while the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Orioles 4-3. The Red Sox remain 7 games behind Tampa Bay, but inched closer to the Yankees, and trail the Yankees by 2 games. If the Wild Card Playoffs started today the Red Sox would play the Yankees in New York.

The Red Sox and Indians play the final game of the 3 game series Sunday afternoon, with the pregame starting at 12:10 and 1st pitch at 1:10 on 101.9 The Rock.