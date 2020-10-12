Jason Newsted Purchases Lakeside New York Home for $6.1 Million

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted had purchased a new home in Skaneateles, N.Y. for $6.1 million.

The waterfront property, located on the shores of Skaneateles Lake, is spread across three acres of land.

The two-story main house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Its main suite boasts custom walk-in closets, a private deck with views of the lake and a fireplace (one of six in the house).

Downstairs, the home offers plenty of entertaining space, with hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room areas. The chef’s kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and an area for bar-style dining. It opens onto a sweeping family room space, complete with built-in cabinetry.

Other features of the main home include two large offices and a relaxing porch.

Elsewhere on the property sits a carriage house, built in 2008. It includes its own full kitchen, loft bedroom, gym, wine cellar, one and half bathrooms and a media room, complete with a movie theater-style screen.

Outside, the home includes a sprawling yard, with adjoining barbecue entertaining area. A personal tennis court and large garage with heated floors round out the property’s many highlights.

See pictures of the home below.

This is the second major real estate move for Newsted in less than a year. The rocker sold his Northern California home in December 2019 for $2.3 million.

Newsted served as Metallica’s bassist for 15 years, playing on such legendary releases as ...And Justice for All (1988), Metallica (1991), Load (1996) and S&M (1999). The rocker abruptly left the group in 2001, following disagreements over one of his side projects. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with the rest of Metallica’s members, in 2009.