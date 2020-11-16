Jason Newsted Lists His ‘Rockin’ Montana Ranch for $4.95 Million

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has placed his scenic Montana home on the market for $4.95 million.

Referred to in its official listing as the “Rockin JN Ranch,” the property includes a whopping 545 acres of land.

At almost 6,000-square-feet, the two bedroom and two bathroom main house boasts cathedral ceilings, an open-plan design and an abundance oversized windows to enjoy the impressive surrounding nature.

A massive stone fireplace sits in the center of the home's living room, while a nearby wood-paneled library offers quiet respite. A glass-walled solarium features some of the most breathtaking views in the house, while the home’s kitchen includes a large center island, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of counter space.

Other highlights of the home include a custom recording studio, complete with soundproofing, a guitar safe and its own stone fireplace. A separate adjoining log cabin-style building serves as guest apartment, complete with its own entrance and bathroom.

Of course, the most awe-inspiring aspect of the home is the land it sits on. The gorgeous, sprawling property includes rolling hills and ponds, set against a picturesque mountain backdrop. The land is surrounded on three sides by state and national forests, and is ideal for “hiking, horseback riding, [and] game watching with not another home or light in sight.”

See pictures of Newsted's Montana ranch in the gallery below.

Listing the property is just the latest real estate move by the rocker. Earlier this year, Newsted purchased a lakeside New York home for $6.1 million, this after selling his house in Northern California in late 2019.

Newsted spent 15 years as Metallica’s bassist, playing on such iconic releases as ...And Justice for All, Metallica (the Black Album), Load and S&M (1999). The rocker left the group in 2001.