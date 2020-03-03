Jason Bonham Announces ‘Ten Years Gone’ Tour

Jason Bonham will continue to pay tribute to his late father when he brings his Led Zeppelin Evening to theaters across North America on the Ten Years Gone tour.

The run will begin on May 17 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver and conclude June 13 at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. Tickets for all dates go on sale March 6, though a pre-sale will begin March 4 at 10AM local time for those who use the code JBLZE2020.

You can see the dates below and find more information at Bonham's website.

Two years ago, Bonham, who also plays drums in Sammy Hagar's band the Circle, changed his solo project's name from Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience to its current moniker. The request came from Led Zeppelin, who wanted to use the phrase "Led Zeppelin Experience" as part of a campaign honoring their 50th anniversary.

Bonham said renaming the group, which he formed in 2010, came with a challenge.

“I was like, ‘Um, okay, but I need to keep the logo, JBLZE,’" he said. "One, I have the tag on my car, and two, I have a huge backdrop that I paid for last year. For me it’s about the music. So the name of it — I just wanted to keep the logo. So I said, ‘I got it. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.’ I don’t know what they have planned, but I said, ‘Okay, I will clear the way so they can do what they wish.’”

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Ten Years Gone Tour 2020

May 17 -- Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 18 -- Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

May 20 -- San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

May 22 -- Stateline, NV @ Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa

May 23 -- Laughlin, NV @ Harrah's Laughlin Casino & Hotel

May 24 -- San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay

May 26 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

May 28 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 29 -- Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

May 30 -- Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Amphitheater

May 31 -- Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

June 2 -- Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

June 4 -- Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center Strauss Square

June 5 -- Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

June 7 -- Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

June 9 -- Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

June 10 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

June 12 -- Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor

June 13 -- Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre