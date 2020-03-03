Jason Bonham Announces ‘Ten Years Gone’ Tour
Jason Bonham will continue to pay tribute to his late father when he brings his Led Zeppelin Evening to theaters across North America on the Ten Years Gone tour.
The run will begin on May 17 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver and conclude June 13 at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. Tickets for all dates go on sale March 6, though a pre-sale will begin March 4 at 10AM local time for those who use the code JBLZE2020.
You can see the dates below and find more information at Bonham's website.
Two years ago, Bonham, who also plays drums in Sammy Hagar's band the Circle, changed his solo project's name from Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience to its current moniker. The request came from Led Zeppelin, who wanted to use the phrase "Led Zeppelin Experience" as part of a campaign honoring their 50th anniversary.
Bonham said renaming the group, which he formed in 2010, came with a challenge.
“I was like, ‘Um, okay, but I need to keep the logo, JBLZE,’" he said. "One, I have the tag on my car, and two, I have a huge backdrop that I paid for last year. For me it’s about the music. So the name of it — I just wanted to keep the logo. So I said, ‘I got it. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.’ I don’t know what they have planned, but I said, ‘Okay, I will clear the way so they can do what they wish.’”
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Ten Years Gone Tour 2020
May 17 -- Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
May 18 -- Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
May 20 -- San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
May 22 -- Stateline, NV @ Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa
May 23 -- Laughlin, NV @ Harrah's Laughlin Casino & Hotel
May 24 -- San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
May 26 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
May 28 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 29 -- Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
May 30 -- Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Amphitheater
May 31 -- Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
June 2 -- Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
June 4 -- Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center Strauss Square
June 5 -- Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
June 7 -- Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
June 9 -- Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre
June 10 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live
June 12 -- Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor
June 13 -- Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre