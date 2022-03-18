James Hetfield’s Son Releases Debut LP With His Band Bastardane

Bastardane, the hard rock trio featuring drummer Castor Hetfield -- son of Metallica frontman James Hetfield -- has released their debut album.

Titled Is This Rage?, the LP boasts heavy riffage and palpable energy, with the band firing on all cylinders through 10 high-octane tracks. Album opener “Above All” can be heard below.

“We are Bastardane and we are not some average chump white male band looking to get laid,” the band proclaimed in an interview with The Hum. “There is a time in every generation when music is the guiding light out of hard times. We just want to make emotionally empowering music that isn't trying to cater to a certain audience. Our career is about making people happy and fulfilling the emotional needs of those who can’t tolerate words alone.”

Bastardane formed in 2019 and are based out of Savannah, Ga. Though the budding musicians initially played typical cut-your-teeth shows at college parties and small clubs, they’ve also enjoyed some high-profile events. Last December, the band performed as part of Metallica’s 40th anniversary celebration in San Francisco. In May, they’ll once again share a bill with Metallica, this time at the BottleRock Festival in Napa.

Castor isn’t the only Metallica offspring to embrace a career in music. Lars Ulrich's sons Myles and Layne have formed the two-piece group Taipei Houston, while Robert Trujillo's son, Tye, plays bass in the band Otto.

Bastardane, 'Is This Rage?' Track Listing

1. "Above All"

2. "Praise No Bliss"

3. "Gaslight"

4. "Chum"

5. "Revolt"

6. "Let The Wasted Die"

7. "Imposter"

8. "The Cavalier"

9. "Ad Infinitum"

10. "Faint-Hearted Soul"