Watch Jack White Finger-Tap on Eddie Van Halen-Designed Guitar

Jack White honored Eddie Van Halen on Saturday Night Live by playing a finger-tapped guitar solo on an instrument designed by the late virtuoso himself.

White tipped his cap to the legend during a lean, funky power trio version of his 2014 song "Lazaretto." Around the 2:45 mark, he incorporates a brief section of tapping — the flashy technique Van Halen popularized on his band's early albums. Watch the clip below.

Earlier Saturday on Instagram, the former White Stripes member saluted Van Halen, who died four days earlier at age 65 after battling cancer. He also detailed the history of his blue EVH Wolfgang guitar.

"i thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue eddie van halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL," he wrote. "the guitar was designed by eddie (with a few customizations i had added). eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. i wont even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. thanks again. eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir."

White appeared on the sketch show as a short-notice substitute for country artist Morgan Wallen, who violated COVID-19 protocols. Along with "Lazaretto," he played a wild version of the White Stripes' "Ball and Biscuit" that weaved in Blind Willie Johnson's "Jesus Is Coming Soon" and a portion of his Beyoncé collaboration "Don't Hurt Yourself."

Saturday Night Live also paid tribute to Van Halen by airing a brief segment of his 1987 performance on the show prior to the standard closing curtain call.

The guitarist issued his most recent solo LP, Boarding House Reach, in 2018. This week, Third Man Records announced the first White Stripes Greatest Hits collection, out Dec. 4.